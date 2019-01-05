Dragonchain Price Up 11.9% This Week (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $23.12 million and $241,104.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0970 or 0.00002501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Tidex, Allcoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026323 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.02271740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00158303 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00202766 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026038 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026083 BTC.

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain’s genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com.

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, LATOKEN, Bancor Network, Fatbtc, CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Gate.io, Kucoin and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

