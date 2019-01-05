Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DY. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 29.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 927,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,470,000 after buying an additional 208,636 shares during the last quarter. 1060 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $11,218,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 35.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 458,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,753,000 after buying an additional 120,697 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 56.0% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 322,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,247,000 after buying an additional 115,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 191.7% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 152,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after buying an additional 100,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $55.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.77 and a 1-year high of $123.99. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.55.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DY. Craig Hallum raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.89.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

