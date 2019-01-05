Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) CEO Gary Vogel Sells 14,273 Shares

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) CEO Gary Vogel sold 14,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total value of $67,511.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,346,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,250.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Gary Vogel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 4th, Gary Vogel sold 54,424 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $260,690.96.

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.92. 289,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,367. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.70 million, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.38. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $6.14.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.49 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 319.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,514 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 26,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

