Eastgroup Properties (EGP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EGP. ValuEngine lowered Eastgroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks set a $92.00 price target on Eastgroup Properties and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a report on Friday, November 30th. They set a hold rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.32.

Shares of EGP opened at $90.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.74. Eastgroup Properties has a one year low of $77.74 and a one year high of $102.05.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.65 million. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastgroup Properties will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 67.61%.

In related news, insider Brent Wood sold 6,000 shares of Eastgroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $599,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of Eastgroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.57, for a total value of $995,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,264 shares of company stock worth $1,621,011. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,502,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,140,000 after purchasing an additional 116,567 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Eastgroup Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $545,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,502,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,140,000 after purchasing an additional 116,567 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,500,000 after purchasing an additional 42,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 183,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

