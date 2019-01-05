eBay (EBAY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

EBAY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and set a $43.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Aegis reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of eBay from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.47.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.97. 14,469,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,154,470. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. eBay has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $46.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The e-commerce company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. eBay had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a positive return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that eBay will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 17,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.21 per share, with a total value of $501,771.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 289,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,529.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 3,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $99,468.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,501.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,461 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,165 over the last 90 days. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of eBay by 0.3% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 23,584,773 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $778,769,000 after purchasing an additional 71,258 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of eBay by 14.6% during the third quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 21,666,149 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $715,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,032 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of eBay by 74.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,883,506 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $590,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651,060 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of eBay by 4.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,230,455 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $436,869,000 after purchasing an additional 611,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of eBay by 30,706.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,508,428 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $413,028,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467,825 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

