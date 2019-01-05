Eidoo (EDO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $791,614.00

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Eidoo token can now be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00022682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Ethfinex, Binance and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Eidoo has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Eidoo has a market cap of $25.49 million and approximately $791,614.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Eidoo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009266 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026474 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.02295382 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00157829 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00204025 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026369 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026338 BTC.

About Eidoo

Eidoo launched on September 26th, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 90,208,328 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,261,461 tokens. Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Eidoo’s official website is eidoo.io. The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/EidooCrypto.

Eidoo Token Trading

Eidoo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Binance, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eidoo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eidoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eidoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eidoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.