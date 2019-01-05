Eldorado Gold (EGO) Trading Up 6.9%

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.33 and last traded at $3.39. Approximately 41,519 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 928,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Several research firms recently commented on EGO. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Sunday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.11.

The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 35.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $81.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. Equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Corp will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 479.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 346,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 287,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 157,562 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,327,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,553,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 420,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 86,696 shares during the last quarter. 38.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

