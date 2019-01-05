Electronic Tele-Communications (ETCIA) vs. Communications Systems (JCS) Critical Survey

Electronic Tele-Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCIA) and Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Electronic Tele-Communications has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Communications Systems has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Electronic Tele-Communications and Communications Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electronic Tele-Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Communications Systems 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Electronic Tele-Communications and Communications Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electronic Tele-Communications $960,000.00 N/A $200,000.00 N/A N/A Communications Systems $82.32 million 0.25 -$11.82 million ($0.15) -15.13

Electronic Tele-Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Communications Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.2% of Communications Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 52.5% of Electronic Tele-Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of Communications Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Electronic Tele-Communications and Communications Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electronic Tele-Communications N/A N/A N/A Communications Systems -11.71% -16.87% -13.89%

Dividends

Communications Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Electronic Tele-Communications does not pay a dividend. Communications Systems pays out -53.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Electronic Tele-Communications beats Communications Systems on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electronic Tele-Communications

Electronic Tele-Communications, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, leases, and sells digital voice information systems and related services to the telecommunications industry and other businesses. Its equipment provides a range of audio and computer information, and call handling capabilities through telephone networks, computer networks, and the Internet. The company's digital voice information systems deliver network interoperability, as well as applications, including branding, time and temperature announcements, weather forecasts, automatic callback, changed number with call completion, repeat dialing, and wake-up/reminder services. It offers Digicept Emcee ELF3 and Digicept Emcee ELF that provide applications and services in a single platform for circuit and packet-switched networks; Audichron Z-10, a time-temperature-weather announcer; Audichron Z-10 MCA, a multi-channel announcer; digital announcement systems; and MAX Terminator, which offers disconnect detection to eliminate tied-up lines and annoying tones. The company also provides installation, repair, maintenance, and weather update services, as well as professional recording of announcements; and on-site training and technical support services. It serves regional bell operating companies, competitive local exchange carriers, independent telephone companies, long distance companies, wireless carriers, cable companies, utilities, telecommunications manufacturers, and other businesses and organizations. Electronic Tele-Communications, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Suttle segment provides enclosure systems to support premise distribution of broadband and other connectivity networks; fiber optic management and connectivity solutions for access and premise networks; and modular connecting products for copper telecommunications networks, as well as DSL products that support broadband connectivity to copper networks under the Suttle brand name. This segment serves telephone companies, electrical/low-voltage contractors, home builders, cable customers, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) directly, as well as through distributors. Its Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name. This segment sells its products through distributors, resellers, integrators, and OEMs to the federal government, enterprise, service provider, industrial, security, and surveillance markets. The company's JDL Technologies segment offers IT managed services; network design, deployment, and integration; cloud, hosted, and virtualization services; and remote support and management services. This segment serves education, healthcare, and commercial markets. Its Net2Edge segment designs, manufactures, and markets carrier Ethernet based network access devices and software under the Liberator brand name. This segment serves government, enterprise, utility, industrial, and surveillance markets, as well as service providers through direct touch sales model, and approved partners and integrators. Communications Systems, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

