ELTCOIN Market Capitalization Achieves $49,730.00 (ELTCOIN)

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. ELTCOIN has a total market cap of $49,730.00 and approximately $817.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ELTCOIN has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. One ELTCOIN token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009271 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.27 or 0.02341052 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00159159 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00202715 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026147 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026140 BTC.

About ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN’s genesis date was October 12th, 2017. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. ELTCOIN’s official website is www.eltcoin.tech. ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ELTCOIN Token Trading

ELTCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELTCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELTCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

