Emanuel R. Pearlman Sells 1,000 Shares of Empire Resorts Inc (NYNY) Stock

Empire Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:NYNY) Chairman Emanuel R. Pearlman sold 1,000 shares of Empire Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $10,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 131,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,667.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYNY opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Empire Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $30.98.

Get Empire Resorts alerts:

Empire Resorts (NASDAQ:NYNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter. Empire Resorts had a negative return on equity of 44.85% and a negative net margin of 65.95%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Empire Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Empire Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Empire Resorts stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Empire Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:NYNY) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned approximately 0.17% of Empire Resorts worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Emanuel R. Pearlman Sells 1,000 Shares of Empire Resorts Inc (NYNY) Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/05/emanuel-r-pearlman-sells-1000-shares-of-empire-resorts-inc-nyny-stock-2.html.

Empire Resorts Company Profile

Empire Resorts, Inc engages in hospitality and gaming businesses in New York. The company owns and operates Monticello Casino and Raceway, a video gaming machine (VGM) and harness horseracing facility in Monticello that operates 1,110 VGMs, including 1,070 video lottery terminals and 40 electronic table game positions, as well as Resorts World Catskills, a casino resort located in Sullivan County, New York.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.