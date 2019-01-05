EmberCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,866.00 (EMB)

EmberCoin (CURRENCY:EMB) traded 354.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One EmberCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex. EmberCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $1,866.00 worth of EmberCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EmberCoin has traded up 327.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About EmberCoin

EmberCoin (EMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2016. EmberCoin’s total supply is 861,773,921,917 coins. EmberCoin’s official website is www.embercoin.io. The Reddit community for EmberCoin is /r/embercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EmberCoin’s official Twitter account is @ember_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EmberCoin Coin Trading

EmberCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EmberCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EmberCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EmberCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

