Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,716 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $647,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 446,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,170,000 after purchasing an additional 64,946 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENTA stock opened at $72.55 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $127.77. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

