Engie (ENGIY) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Shares of Engie stock opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. Engie has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Get Engie alerts:

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.