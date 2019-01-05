Eni SpA (ENI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €18.42 ($21.41).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC set a €19.50 ($22.67) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.50 ($22.67) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th.

ENI stock opened at €14.33 ($16.66) on Friday. ENI has a fifty-two week low of €12.94 ($15.05) and a fifty-two week high of €15.44 ($17.95).

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 46 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, and Mozambique.

