EnLink Midstream (ENLC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Monday, November 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.07.

EnLink Midstream stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.95. 2,390,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,613. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.00 and a beta of 2.16. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08). EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J. Mcaden bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $36,240.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,944 shares in the company, valued at $313,403.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,106,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,003,000 after buying an additional 145,990 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,919,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,469,000 after purchasing an additional 305,441 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 3,361,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,303,000 after purchasing an additional 541,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,464,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,090,000 after purchasing an additional 368,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,750,000. Institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, exporting, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, and trans-loading crude oil, and condensate.

