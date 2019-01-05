Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSLV. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 342,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 246,429 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 317,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 311,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 151,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 15,459 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of PSLV stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $6.52.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/05/envestnet-asset-management-inc-purchases-new-stake-in-sprott-physical-silver-trust-pslv.html.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the investment and holding of all of the assets of Physical Silver Bullion. It primarily invests in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated and Physical Silver Bullion. The company was founded on June 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada..

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.