Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes $183,000 Position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (FAX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 44,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAX. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 145.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 19,085 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 51.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 53,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 18,327 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 53,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 33,374 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 21,029 shares during the last quarter.
FAX stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.03.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.
In related news, Director Peter D. Sacks sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $25,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
