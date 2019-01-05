EOG Resources (EOG) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EOG. Raymond James reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $142.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.54.

Shares of EOG traded up $3.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.92. 3,874,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,566,266. The stock has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 83.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $82.04 and a 1-year high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 30.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

In related news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $291,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,795,863.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Security National Bank grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 28,860 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 47.4% during the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 9,200 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 39,629 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 520,060 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $66,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 11.6% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 17,520 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

