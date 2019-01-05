EPAM Systems (EPAM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “EPAM Systems is benefiting from growth across geographies and all industry verticals. Digital transformation, focus on customer engagement and product development are key growth drivers. EPAM has been steadily gaining traction in its IT services business. Acquisitions have been a key driving factor which has enabled it entering new markets, diversify and broaden product portfolio. EPAM’s healthy operating cash flow generation capability has helped it invest in growth initiatives. Shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Nonetheless, as majority of EPAM’s delivery centers are located in Central and Eastern Europe, the company’s prospects are currently prone to a massive geopolitical risk due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.”

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EPAM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.60.

Shares of EPAM stock traded up $5.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.34. 279,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,900. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $102.03 and a 12 month high of $144.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.33. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $468.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,951,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in EPAM Systems by 78.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,070,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $285,165,000 after acquiring an additional 912,555 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 433.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,903,000 after acquiring an additional 398,027 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in EPAM Systems by 7.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,793,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $797,790,000 after acquiring an additional 388,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 877.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 366,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,453,000 after acquiring an additional 328,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design, prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment, end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, managed services, and porting and cross-platform migration.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.