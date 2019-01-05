Ernest G. Burgess III Sells 2,000 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NHC) Stock

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 2,000 shares of National HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $156,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $77.76 on Friday. National HealthCare Co. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $84.90.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $246.33 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 862,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,013,000 after buying an additional 38,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in National HealthCare by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,013,000 after purchasing an additional 38,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in National HealthCare by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 839,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,303,000 after purchasing an additional 24,174 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in National HealthCare by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,376,000 after purchasing an additional 27,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in National HealthCare by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,197,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. The company's skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy services for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

