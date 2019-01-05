Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.71

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ETON) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.71 and last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 23439 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Sean Brynjelsen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William Wilson Troutman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ETON)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product using the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products.

