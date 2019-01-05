Euroseas (ESEA) & Grupo TMM SAB (GTMAY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) and Grupo TMM SAB (OTCMKTS:GTMAY) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Euroseas has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo TMM SAB has a beta of -0.51, meaning that its share price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Euroseas and Grupo TMM SAB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euroseas 3.76% -8.84% -1.87% Grupo TMM SAB 131.54% 0.41% 0.23%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.3% of Euroseas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Grupo TMM SAB shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Euroseas and Grupo TMM SAB’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euroseas $42.92 million 0.19 -$6.09 million ($0.38) -1.89 Grupo TMM SAB $130.70 million 0.28 $70.36 million N/A N/A

Grupo TMM SAB has higher revenue and earnings than Euroseas.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Euroseas and Grupo TMM SAB, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euroseas 0 0 2 0 3.00 Grupo TMM SAB 0 0 0 0 N/A

Euroseas currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 248.29%. Given Euroseas’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Euroseas is more favorable than Grupo TMM SAB.

Summary

Grupo TMM SAB beats Euroseas on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of April 25, 2018, it had a fleet of 11 containerships; and 6 drybulk carriers, including 3 Panamax drybulk carriers, 1 Handymax drybulk carrier, 1 Kamsarmax drybulk carrier, and 1 Ultramax drybulk carrier. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

About Grupo TMM SAB

Grupo TMM, S.A.B., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistics and transportation company in Mexico. It operates in four segments: Maritime, Logistics, Ports and Terminals, and Warehousing. The company offers maritime transportation services, including offshore vessels, which provide transportation and other services to the Mexican offshore oil industry; tankers that transport petroleum products in Mexican waters; parcel tankers, which transport liquid chemical and vegetable oil cargos from and to the United States and Mexico; tugboats that provide towing services at the port of Manzanillo, Mexico; and dry bulk carriers that transport unpackaged commodities, such as steel between South America, the Caribbean, and Mexico. As of March 31, 2018, it operated through a fleet of 39 vessels, which included product and chemical tankers, harbor tugs, and various offshore supply vessels. The company also provides ship repair services through two floating drydocks with a capacity of 3,000 metric tons each; port agent services to vessel owners and operators in the Mexican ports; and warehousing and bonded warehousing facility management services, as well as operates the Tuxpan, Tampico, and Acapulco port facilities. In addition, it offers logistics services, including consulting, analytical, and logistics outsourcing; logistics network analysis; logistics information process design; intermodal transport; supply chain and logistics management; product handling and repackaging; local pre-assembly; container maintenance and repair; and inbound and outbound distribution using various transportation modes to automobile manufacturers and retailers. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

