Ever-Glory International Group (EVK) and Carter’s (CRI) Financial Comparison

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) and Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Carter’s has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ever-Glory International Group has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Carter’s pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Ever-Glory International Group does not pay a dividend. Carter’s pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Carter’s has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carter’s and Ever-Glory International Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carter’s $3.40 billion 1.11 $302.76 million $5.76 14.29 Ever-Glory International Group $415.58 million 0.14 $12.45 million N/A N/A

Carter’s has higher revenue and earnings than Ever-Glory International Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Carter’s and Ever-Glory International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carter’s 0 5 4 0 2.44 Ever-Glory International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Carter’s presently has a consensus price target of $110.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.66%. Given Carter’s’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Carter’s is more favorable than Ever-Glory International Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.8% of Carter’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Ever-Glory International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Carter’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.8% of Ever-Glory International Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Carter’s and Ever-Glory International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carter’s 8.44% 33.05% 13.23% Ever-Glory International Group 2.84% 12.52% 5.17%

Summary

Carter’s beats Ever-Glory International Group on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc. engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail stores and e-commerce sites. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales of its products to wholesale accounts. The International segment includes comprises of sales through company- and franchisee-operated retail stores, online e-commerce sites, and international wholesale accounts, as well as royalty income from international licensees of the Carter’s and OshKosh brands. The company was founded by William Carter in 1865 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. manufactures, distributes, and retails apparel in the People's Republic of China, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear. Its products include coats, jackets, slacks, skirts, shirts, trousers, and jeans for women; vests, jackets, trousers, skiwear, shirts, coats, and jeans for men; and coats, vests, down jackets, trousers, knitwear, and jeans for children. The company offers its woman apparel under the La Go Go, Velwin, Sea To Sky, and idole brands. Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. provides its products directly to consumers through retail stores, as well as online stores at Tmall, Dangdang mall, JD.com and VIP.com, etc. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 1,400 stores, including 79 flagship stores as stores-within-a-store in large and mid-tier department stores located in approximately 20 provinces in China. Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. is based in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

