Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EXPD. Deutsche Bank set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $66.92 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $59.10 and a 52-week high of $78.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total transaction of $174,671.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,772 in the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 51.8% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 104.9% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

