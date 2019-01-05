Express (EXPR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Express, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women’s and men’s apparel in the United States. The Company operates retail outlets in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers and street locations across the United States. It also sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com. Express targets women and men between 20 and 30 years of age. The Company offers its customers an edited assortment of apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of their lifestyles, including work, casual and going-out occasions. Express, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Express from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. MKM Partners set a $6.00 price target on Express and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on Express and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Express presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Express stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,102,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.18 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.19. Express has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $11.69.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $515.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.46 million. Express had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Express will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Express news, major shareholder Contrarius Investment Manageme sold 240,425 shares of Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $1,288,678.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Express by 4.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 148,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Express by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Express by 54.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 24,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Express by 71.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Express by 3.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 261,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter.

Express, Inc operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

