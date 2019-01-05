Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (XOG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.11.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Tudor Pickering lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Williams Capital set a $9.00 target price on Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XOG traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.50. 4,761,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,527,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $17.42. The firm has a market cap of $755.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.00 and a beta of 1.79.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $282.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Extraction Oil & Gas will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,534,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 103,851 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 59,002 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 791.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,692,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,812 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 419,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 171,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 183,300 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 292.7 MMBoe; and had 1,300 gross producing wells.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.