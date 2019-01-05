Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 4,761,647 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 3,527,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

XOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Williams Capital set a $9.00 target price on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extraction Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $755.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.00 and a beta of 1.79.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $282.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.67 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOG. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 171,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 183,300 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 292.7 MMBoe; and had 1,300 gross producing wells.

