Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Shares Bought by Allianz Life Insurance Co. of North America

Allianz Life Insurance Co. of North America grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Allianz Life Insurance Co. of North America’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 309,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,073,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 9,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $746,620.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,533,656.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $1,092,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 223,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,276,899.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,587 shares of company stock worth $4,507,808 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Societe Generale set a $92.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.22.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $71.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $288.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $89.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $76.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.91 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 8.15%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.36%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Shares Bought by Allianz Life Insurance Co. of North America” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/05/exxon-mobil-co-xom-shares-bought-by-allianz-life-insurance-co-of-north-america.html.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; produces transportation fuels, such as marine gasoil and diesel; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.