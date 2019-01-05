Famous Dave’s of America (DAVE) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Famous Dave’s of America (NASDAQ:DAVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Famous Dave’s of America from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, September 10th.

Shares of DAVE opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Famous Dave’s of America has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Famous Dave’s of America (NASDAQ:DAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Famous Dave’s of America had a positive return on equity of 21.87% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $14.07 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Famous Dave’s of America by 21.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 213,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 37,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Famous Dave’s of America by 27.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 62,118 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Famous Dave’s of America by 27.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 101,336 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Famous Dave’s of America by 132.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 39,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 22,326 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Famous Dave’s of America in the second quarter worth $120,000. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Famous Dave’s of America

Famous Dave’s of America, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of barbeque restaurants. It offers barbequed and grilled meats, salads, sandwiches, side items, and desserts. The company was founded by David W. Anderson on March 14, 1994 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

