FARO Technologies (FARO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “FARO Technologies, Inc. is the world’s most trusted source for 3D measurement technology. The Company develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software. Technology from FARO permits high-precision 3D measurement, imaging and comparison of parts and complex structures within production and quality assurance processes. The devices are used for inspecting components and assemblies, rapid prototyping, documenting large volume spaces or structures in 3D, surveying and construction, as well as for investigation and reconstruction of accident sites or crime scenes. FARO Technologies capture and analysis of on-site real world data to investigate crash, crime and fire, plan security activities and provide virtual reality training for public safety personnel, and also Capture detailed and precise 3D data from existing products permitting CAD analysis and redesign, after market design and legacy part replication. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum set a $82.00 price target on shares of FARO Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $62.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.40.

Shares of NASDAQ FARO traded up $2.60 on Friday, reaching $40.75. 88,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,700. FARO Technologies has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $70.20. The company has a market capitalization of $701.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.52 and a beta of 1.65.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $99.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.53 million. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.18%. FARO Technologies’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FARO Technologies will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FARO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 3,247.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 431,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,787,000 after purchasing an additional 418,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,346,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $127,551,000 after purchasing an additional 175,276 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $8,920,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,728,790 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,248,000 after purchasing an additional 43,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,728,790 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,248,000 after purchasing an additional 43,084 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: Factory Metrology, Construction BIM-CIM, and Other. The Factory Metrology segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

