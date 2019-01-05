FARO Technologies, Inc. (FARO) Receives $63.25 Average PT from Analysts

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.25.

FARO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum set a $82.00 price objective on shares of FARO Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO opened at $40.75 on Monday. FARO Technologies has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $70.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.52 and a beta of 1.65.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.06). FARO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $99.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 370.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: Factory Metrology, Construction BIM-CIM, and Other. The Factory Metrology segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

