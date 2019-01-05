Federated Investors Inc. PA Buys 7,062 Shares of LifePoint Health Inc (LPNT)

Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in LifePoint Health Inc (NASDAQ:LPNT) by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in LifePoint Health were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LifePoint Health by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,474,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,340,000 after buying an additional 1,030,415 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in LifePoint Health by 229.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,375,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,580,000 after buying an additional 958,353 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in LifePoint Health during the 3rd quarter worth $44,178,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in LifePoint Health during the 3rd quarter worth $42,078,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in LifePoint Health during the 3rd quarter worth $24,008,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifePoint Health stock opened at $64.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.51. LifePoint Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.35.

LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. LifePoint Health had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that LifePoint Health Inc will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded LifePoint Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LifePoint Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. LifePoint Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

LifePoint Health Company Profile

LifePoint Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates community hospitals, regional health systems, physician practices, outpatient centers, and post-acute facilities in the United States. Its hospitals provide a range of medical and surgical services, such as general surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, rehabilitation, and pediatric, as well as specialized services, including open-heart surgery, skilled nursing, psychiatric care, and neuro-surgery.

