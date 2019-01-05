Federated Investors Inc. PA Decreases Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO)

Federated Investors Inc. PA reduced its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas Siering acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.41 per share, with a total value of $50,435.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad Farrell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

TWO opened at $13.44 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.40.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 66.36% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.99%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 90.38%.

TWO has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $16.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Federated Investors Inc. PA Decreases Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/05/federated-investors-inc-pa-decreases-holdings-in-two-harbors-investment-corp-two.html.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.