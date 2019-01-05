Ferrexpo Plc (FXPO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 273.25 ($3.57).

A number of research firms recently commented on FXPO. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ferrexpo to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a research report on Monday, November 12th.

FXPO stock opened at GBX 200.90 ($2.63) on Friday. Ferrexpo has a 1-year low of GBX 136.88 ($1.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 326.60 ($4.27).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Ferrexpo’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 2.82%.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

