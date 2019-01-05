Fidelity Southern (LION) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Fidelity Southern Corporation, through its operating subsidiary Fidelity Bank, provides a wide range of banking, mortgage and investment services through branches in Atlanta, Georgia. Mortgage, construction, and automobile loans are also provided through offices in Jacksonville, Florida. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity Southern in a report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fidelity Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Fidelity Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fidelity Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of Fidelity Southern stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Fidelity Southern has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The firm has a market cap of $709.57 million, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Fidelity Southern had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $72.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity Southern will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rankin M. Smith, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $378,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 259,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,539,977.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Southern during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Southern during the second quarter worth about $216,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Southern by 58.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Southern during the second quarter worth about $593,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Southern by 16.7% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 27,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity Southern Company Profile

Fidelity Southern Corporation operates as the holding company for Fidelity Bank that provides financial products and services primarily for individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company accepts noninterest-bearing demand and interest-bearing demand accounts, including money market accounts and savings deposits; and time deposits.

