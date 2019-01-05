Financial Comparison: Cloudcommerce (CLWD) & COLRUYT SA/ADR (CUYTY)

Cloudcommerce (OTCMKTS:CLWD) and COLRUYT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Cloudcommerce alerts:

This table compares Cloudcommerce and COLRUYT SA/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloudcommerce $2.08 million 0.92 N/A N/A N/A COLRUYT SA/ADR $10.56 billion 1.01 $436.82 million $0.76 23.37

COLRUYT SA/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Cloudcommerce.

Profitability

This table compares Cloudcommerce and COLRUYT SA/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloudcommerce N/A -20.86% -10.39% COLRUYT SA/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

COLRUYT SA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Cloudcommerce does not pay a dividend. COLRUYT SA/ADR pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of COLRUYT SA/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Cloudcommerce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Cloudcommerce has a beta of -0.74, indicating that its stock price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COLRUYT SA/ADR has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cloudcommerce and COLRUYT SA/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloudcommerce 0 0 0 0 N/A COLRUYT SA/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

COLRUYT SA/ADR beats Cloudcommerce on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cloudcommerce Company Profile

CloudCommerce, Inc. provides Web based e-commerce software products and data driven solutions worldwide. The company's solutions help its clients to acquire, engage, and retain their customers by leveraging digital strategies and technologies. It offers data analytics for retail, wholesale, distribution, logistics, manufacturing, political, and other industries; digital marketing services; branding and creative services; and development and managed infrastructure support services. The company was formerly known as Warp 9, Inc. and changed its name to CloudCommerce, Inc. in September 2015. CloudCommerce, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

COLRUYT SA/ADR Company Profile

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates food retail store network that includes 239 Colruyt stores, 135 OKay stores, 27 Bio- Planet stores, and 3 Cru stores, as well as 43 Dreamland stores in Belgium and 2 in France. It also operates 78 Colruyt retail stores and 26 Dreambaby stores in Belgium. In addition, the company operates ColliShop, an online shopping service; ColliShop Professional, which offers a range of B2B products; 215 Spar retail stores; and 298 Codifrance stores. Further, it provides fresh products, dry food, and frozen and non-food products; operates 66 ZEB stores, which sells multi-brand fashion products for ladies and men; operates MyUnderwear24, a Webshop that sells underwear and night clothing; and provides meat, wine, cheese, coffee, and bread. Additionally, the company operates 120 DATS 24 filling stations and Collect&Go, an online shopping service; generates and sells green power using onshore wind turbines, solar panels, and combined heat and power generation facilities; and offers print and document management services. It provides its products and services to wholesalers, commercial customers, and affiliated independent merchants, as well as hospitals, schools, companies, the hospitality sector, etc. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Halle, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudcommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudcommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.