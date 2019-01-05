Financial Comparison: Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) vs. Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) and Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Peoples Bancorp and Huntington Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00 Huntington Bancshares 0 9 7 0 2.44

Peoples Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.79%. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus price target of $16.97, suggesting a potential upside of 37.07%. Given Huntington Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Huntington Bancshares is more favorable than Peoples Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Peoples Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huntington Bancshares has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Peoples Bancorp and Huntington Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Bancorp $179.18 million 3.39 $38.47 million $2.28 13.64 Huntington Bancshares $4.74 billion 2.77 $1.19 billion $0.98 12.63

Huntington Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Bancorp. Huntington Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peoples Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Peoples Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Huntington Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Peoples Bancorp pays out 52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Huntington Bancshares pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Peoples Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Huntington Bancshares has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Huntington Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Bancorp and Huntington Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Bancorp 20.72% 9.64% 1.22% Huntington Bancshares 29.13% 13.73% 1.30%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.5% of Peoples Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.7% of Huntington Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Peoples Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Huntington Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Huntington Bancshares beats Peoples Bancorp on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc. operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans. It also offers overdraft protection services; debit and automated teller machine (ATM) cards; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier's checks; and telephone, mobile, and Internet-based banking services. In addition, the company provides various life, health, and property and casualty insurance products; and fiduciary and asset management and administration services, as well as employee benefit plans. Further, it offers brokerage services through an unaffiliated registered broker-dealers; and credit cards to individuals and businesses, as well as provides merchant credit card transaction processing services through joint marketing arrangements with third parties. As of January 23, 2018, the company operated 74 locations, including 65 full-service bank branches and 72 ATMs in Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky. Peoples Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1902 and is based in Marietta, Ohio.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG). The Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, mortgage loans, credit cards, and small business loans, as well as investment products. It also provides insurance, interest rate risk protection, foreign exchange, and treasury management services. The Commercial Banking segment offers banking solutions and asset finance services; corporate risk management services; institutional sales, trading, and underwriting services; institutional corporate banking services; treasury management services; and other financing solutions, as well as lends real estate developers, REITs, and other customers. The Vehicle Finance segment provides financing to consumers for the purchase of automobiles, light-duty trucks, recreational vehicles, and marine craft at franchised and other select dealerships, as well as to franchised dealerships for the acquisition of new and used inventory. The RBHPCG segment provides deposits, lending, banking, wealth management, investment and portfolio management, fiduciary administration, trust, retirement plan and trust, and institutional and mutual fund custody services. The company operates through 970 branches and private client group offices that are located in Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

