Financial Contrast: Hickok (HICKA) vs. Its Rivals

Hickok (OTCMKTS: HICKA) is one of 22 public companies in the “Process control instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Hickok to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Hickok has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hickok’s peers have a beta of 0.59, suggesting that their average stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hickok and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hickok 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hickok Competitors 103 544 953 24 2.55

Hickok currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.27%. As a group, “Process control instruments” companies have a potential upside of 18.95%. Given Hickok’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hickok is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Hickok and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hickok 4.87% 37.52% 12.53% Hickok Competitors 7.66% -5.41% 6.82%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.0% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 82.2% of Hickok shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hickok and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hickok $23.82 million N/A 22.50 Hickok Competitors $2.53 billion $342.42 million 20.94

Hickok’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Hickok. Hickok is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Hickok beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Hickok Company Profile

Hickok Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial air handling, test and measurement, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. Its Test and Measurement segment primarily offers electronic testing products for the automotive and trucking industries. The segment offers automotive diagnostic products to original equipment manufacturers; and aircraft instruments to manufacturers of commercial, military, and personal airplanes, as well as indicators and gauges to manufacturers and servicers of railroad equipment and locomotives. The company's Industrial Hose segment manufactures flexible interlocking metal hoses; and distributes silicone hoses. It sells its metal hoses to heavy-duty truck manufacturers, as well as to agricultural, industrial, and petrochemical markets; and silicone hoses to agriculture and general industrial markets. Its Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names. It serves health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets customers through sales representatives. The company also exports its products to Australia, Canada, England, Mexico, and internationally. Hickok Incorporated was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

