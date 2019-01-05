Financial Contrast: Key Tronic (KTCC) versus AstroNova (ALOT)

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) and AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

AstroNova pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Key Tronic does not pay a dividend. AstroNova pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Key Tronic has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AstroNova has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Key Tronic and AstroNova, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Key Tronic 0 0 0 0 N/A AstroNova 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Key Tronic and AstroNova’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Key Tronic $446.32 million 0.14 -$1.32 million $0.29 20.03 AstroNova $113.40 million 1.17 $3.28 million $0.63 30.29

AstroNova has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Key Tronic. Key Tronic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AstroNova, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.8% of Key Tronic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of AstroNova shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Key Tronic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of AstroNova shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Key Tronic and AstroNova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Key Tronic 0.70% 3.66% 1.81% AstroNova 3.07% 7.91% 4.35%

Summary

AstroNova beats Key Tronic on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co., provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services. The company also manufactures keyboards and other input devices. It markets its products and services primarily through field sales people and distributors. Key Tronic Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, Washington.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M). The Product Identification segment offers tabletop and work cell-ready digital color label printers; specialty OEM printing systems; and labels, tags, inks, toner, and thermal transfer ribbons under the QuickLabel brand. This segment also offers T2-C, an inkjet table top label press; T2, a parent of the T2-C; T4 for print, die cut, and lamination; and T3, a customizable label production and finishing press under the TrojanLabel brand. In addition, this segment sells various specialized software used to operate the printers and presses, design labels, and manage printing on an automated basis. It serves chemicals, cosmetics, food and beverage, medical products, pharmaceuticals, and other industries, as well as brand owners, label converters, commercial printers, and packaging manufacturers. The T&M segment offers visual data from local and networked data streams and sensors; a range of hardware and software products under the AstroNova T&M brand; Daxus portable data acquisition systems; TMX high-speed data acquisition systems; DDX100 SmartCorder portable data acquisition systems; EV-500, a digital strip chart recording system; PTA-45B cockpit printers; and ToughWriter, Miltope, and RITEC branded airborne printers. Its AstroNova airborne printers are used in flight decks, as well as military, commercial, and business aircraft cabins; and ToughSwitch Ethernet switches used in military aircraft and vehicles. The company was formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc. and changed its name to AstroNova, Inc. in May 2016. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in West Warwick, Rhode Island.

