Financial Contrast: Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) versus IGS Capital Group (IGSC)

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) and IGS Capital Group (OTCMKTS:IGSC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.6% of Suburban Propane Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Suburban Propane Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Suburban Propane Partners and IGS Capital Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suburban Propane Partners 1 1 1 0 2.00 IGS Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Suburban Propane Partners presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.66%. Given Suburban Propane Partners’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Suburban Propane Partners is more favorable than IGS Capital Group.

Profitability

This table compares Suburban Propane Partners and IGS Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suburban Propane Partners 5.69% 13.56% 3.52% IGS Capital Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Suburban Propane Partners and IGS Capital Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suburban Propane Partners $1.34 billion 0.93 $76.53 million $1.24 16.29 IGS Capital Group $100,000.00 62.65 -$160,000.00 N/A N/A

Suburban Propane Partners has higher revenue and earnings than IGS Capital Group.

Dividends

Suburban Propane Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. IGS Capital Group does not pay a dividend. Suburban Propane Partners pays out 193.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility and Risk

Suburban Propane Partners has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IGS Capital Group has a beta of -1.6, meaning that its share price is 260% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Suburban Propane Partners beats IGS Capital Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. Its Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users. This segment offers propane primarily for space heating, water heating, cooking, and clothes drying in the residential and commercial markets; for use as a motor fuel in internal combustion engines to power over-the-road vehicles, forklifts, and stationary engines, as well as to fire furnaces, as a cutting gas to the industrial customers, and in other process applications; and for tobacco curing, crop drying, poultry brooding, and weed control in the agricultural markets. The company's Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels segment engages in the retail distribution of fuel oil, diesel, kerosene, and gasoline to residential and commercial customers for use primarily as a source of heat in homes and buildings. Its Natural Gas and Electricity segment markets natural gas and electricity to residential and commercial customers in the deregulated energy markets in New York and Pennsylvania. The company also sells, installs, and services a range of home comfort equipment, including whole-house heating products, air cleaners, humidifiers, and space heaters. As of September 30, 2017, it served approximately 1.0 million residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers through 668 locations in 41 states primarily in the east and west coast regions of the United States, as well as portions of the midwest region of the United States and Alaska. Suburban Energy Services Group LLC serves as a general partner of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey.

IGS Capital Group Company Profile

IGS Capital Group Ltd. is an environmental service and waste management company. The company engages in the collection and recovery of industrial and commercial solid wastes such as plastic, paper, cardboard, and glass. The recycled materials are purchased by the company’s manufacturing customers in China to make new products including outdoor furniture, construction materials, and building materials. The company is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

