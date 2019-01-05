FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for Tracsis (TRCS)

Tracsis (LON:TRCS)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by research analysts at FinnCap in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

LON TRCS opened at GBX 608 ($7.94) on Thursday. Tracsis has a 52-week low of GBX 345.10 ($4.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 585 ($7.64).

Tracsis Company Profile

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services and Traffic & Data Services. It offers operations and planning systems, including rolling stock and crew planning and optimization tools; and information management and performance reporting software.

