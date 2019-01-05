FireEye (FEYE) and Hauppauge Digital (HAUP) Critical Survey

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) and Hauppauge Digital (OTCMKTS:HAUP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FireEye and Hauppauge Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FireEye $751.09 million 4.20 -$303.69 million ($1.09) -14.69 Hauppauge Digital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hauppauge Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FireEye.

Profitability

This table compares FireEye and Hauppauge Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FireEye -33.32% -22.98% -6.14% Hauppauge Digital N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

FireEye has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hauppauge Digital has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for FireEye and Hauppauge Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FireEye 0 8 7 0 2.47 Hauppauge Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

FireEye currently has a consensus price target of $20.21, suggesting a potential upside of 26.26%. Given FireEye’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe FireEye is more favorable than Hauppauge Digital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.0% of FireEye shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of FireEye shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Hauppauge Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hauppauge Digital beats FireEye on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. It offers vector-specific appliance, virtual appliance, and cloud-based solutions to detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products, email security solutions, and endpoint security solutions. It also offers security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, and FireEye Helix platform; and forensics and investigation products, such as Threat Analytics Platform and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances. In addition, the company provides Security-as-a-Service solutions comprising cloud-based Email Threat Prevention solution and managed Defense/FireEye-as-a-Service offering; threat intelligence subscriptions, such as Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud and FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence; and customer support and maintenance services. Further, it offers professional services, including incident response, compromise assessments, and related security consulting services; cyber threat intelligence services; and training services. The company serves telecommunications providers, financial services entities, Internet search engines, social networking sites, stock exchanges, electrical grid operators, networking vendors, oil and gas companies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and local and international governmental agencies. FireEye, Inc. provides its products and services through distributors, resellers, and strategic partners in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other regions. The company was formerly known as NetForts, Inc. and changed its name to FireEye, Inc. in September 2005. FireEye, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

About Hauppauge Digital

Hauppauge Digital Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various consumer electronic hardware and software products that link TV and other video delivery technologies to personal computers and mobile devices. The company offers TV receivers and tuners, including Broadway that connects to a TV signal and then transmits that TV signal through a Wi-Fi network or the Internet; digital TV receivers and hybrid analog/digital TV receivers, which enable a PC user to watch digital television in a resizable window on a PC or laptop screen; PCTV systems TV tuner products that allow users to view television programming on their computers; and analog TV tuners. It also provides video recorder products, such as USB-Live2, a standard definition video recorder used to record video tapes and other types of video into a PC; HD PVR 2, a kit for gamers to record high definition videos; HD PVR, a high-definition video recorder for making compressed video recordings, as well as to record old home video tapes into an AVCHD format; and Colossus to record high definition video from a cable TV or satellite set top box. In addition, the company offers other software products comprising WinTV application, a PC based TV watching, pause, and recoding application; WinTV Extend software product, a PC based Internet video server that streams live TV or other video content to remote devices; Impact video capture board for PC based video conferencing and video capture in industrial applications; MediaMVP-HD, a Linux-based digital media device that link TV sets and PCs; and MediaMVP to watch and listen to PC-based videos, music, and pictures on a TV set through a home network, as well as provides an on-TV-screen display of media directory listings. The company sells its products through retailers, PC manufacturers, and distributors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Hauppauge Digital Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

