First Busey (BUSE) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BUSE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. B. Riley set a $36.00 price objective on First Busey and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 price objective on First Busey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. First Busey has a 52-week low of $23.13 and a 52-week high of $33.25.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $82.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.16 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 23.02%. On average, research analysts predict that First Busey will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in First Busey in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Busey by 131.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in First Busey by 45.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in First Busey in the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Busey in the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

