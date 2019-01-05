First Data (FDC) Bond Prices Fall 2.4%

An issue of First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) bonds fell 2.4% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Friday. The debt issue has a 5.75% coupon and is set to mature on January 15, 2024. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $95.25 and were trading at $97.00 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets often anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of First Data in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of First Data in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Craig Hallum set a $35.00 price target on shares of First Data and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of First Data from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of First Data in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.68.

FDC stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. First Data Corp has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $26.62.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. First Data had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Data Corp will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Cynthia A. Armine-Klein sold 99,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,890,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 662,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,592,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Barry C. Mccarthy sold 113,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $2,171,541.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 368,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,763.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 248,025 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,382. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of First Data during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Data by 820.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Data during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of First Data during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Data during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

