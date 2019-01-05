First Data (FDC) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

First Data (NYSE:FDC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FDC. Wedbush upped their price objective on First Data from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Nomura upped their price objective on First Data from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut First Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on First Data from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on First Data from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.68.

FDC stock opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. First Data has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $26.62.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. First Data had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.33%. First Data’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Data will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Data news, insider Barry C. Mccarthy sold 113,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $2,171,541.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 368,571 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,763.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cynthia A. Armine-Klein sold 99,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,890,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 662,767 shares in the company, valued at $12,592,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,025 shares of company stock worth $4,716,382 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in First Data by 18.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 46,971,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,149,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Data by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,739,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,915 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in First Data by 13.4% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,728,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,347 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Data by 14.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,192,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in First Data by 95.9% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,790,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

