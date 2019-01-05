First Financial Bank Trust Division Lowers Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 155.4% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $1,944,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,783.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 3,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $590,922.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,670.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,644 shares of company stock valued at $6,597,099. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $134.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.48 and a 1-year high of $167.72. The firm has a market cap of $97.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. HSBC lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $194.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.34.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

