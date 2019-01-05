First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (FMBH) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

FMBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Get First Mid-Illinois Bancshares alerts:

FMBH traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $33.66. 34,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,187. The company has a market cap of $488.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.45. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $38.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.67 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 9.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clay M. Dean acquired 2,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.45 per share, with a total value of $100,004.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 45.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 43,813 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 30.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 20.4% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 272,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after acquiring an additional 46,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 23.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 603,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,729,000 after acquiring an additional 112,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 22.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 30.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Mid-Illinois Bancshares

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.