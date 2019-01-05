First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 116.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,558 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at $184,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at $254,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.87 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $60.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th were given a $0.124 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 18th.

