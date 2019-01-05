FirstService (FSV) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

FSV has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FirstService from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. FirstService has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $69.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.85. FirstService has a twelve month low of $62.90 and a twelve month high of $90.21.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $506.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.25 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in FirstService during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation provides property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment manages private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

