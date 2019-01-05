Fiserv (FISV) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FISV. Barclays started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Edward Jones upgraded Fiserv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fiserv from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.33.

FISV stock opened at $73.22 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $62.76 and a fifty-two week high of $82.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Fiserv had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 44.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $3,847,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 471,157 shares in the company, valued at $36,250,819.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,492,000. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Stockton grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 15,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in Fiserv by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 4,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. WEALTHFRONT Corp grew its holdings in Fiserv by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. WEALTHFRONT Corp now owns 16,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in Fiserv by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 16,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

